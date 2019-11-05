|
|
MADISON, Clarence E. Age 88, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Kettering Medical Center. He was born June 16, 1931 in Caryville, Tennessee to the late George & Martha (Carroll) Madison. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Jean Ann Madison, in 2014. Clarence was a U. S. Army Veteran having served in the Korean Conflict. He went on to retire from General Motors with 27 years of service. Clarence is survived by six children, Sandra Ramsey & her husband, Layton, Terry Madison & his wife, Susan, Jim Madison & his wife, Brenda, Clarence, Jr. & his wife, Ruby, Ricky Madison & Jerry Madison; 15 grandchildren, Brandon, Shawn, Stacey, Melissa, Debbie, Edward, Rachel, Drew, Brooke, Layton, Landon (Ashlee), Brittany (Ryan), Jeremy (Allison), Curtis and Elijah; 19 great grandchildren; and by one great-great grandson. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., November 8, at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Interment with military honors will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton. The family will be receiving friends from 12:00 Noon until time of service. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 5, 2019