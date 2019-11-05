Home

Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
937-898-4634
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Woodland Cemetery
Dayton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence MADISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence MADISON


1931 - 2019
Clarence MADISON Obituary
MADISON, Clarence E. Age 88, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Kettering Medical Center. He was born June 16, 1931 in Caryville, Tennessee to the late George & Martha (Carroll) Madison. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Jean Ann Madison, in 2014. Clarence was a U. S. Army Veteran having served in the Korean Conflict. He went on to retire from General Motors with 27 years of service. Clarence is survived by six children, Sandra Ramsey & her husband, Layton, Terry Madison & his wife, Susan, Jim Madison & his wife, Brenda, Clarence, Jr. & his wife, Ruby, Ricky Madison & Jerry Madison; 15 grandchildren, Brandon, Shawn, Stacey, Melissa, Debbie, Edward, Rachel, Drew, Brooke, Layton, Landon (Ashlee), Brittany (Ryan), Jeremy (Allison), Curtis and Elijah; 19 great grandchildren; and by one great-great grandson. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., November 8, at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Interment with military honors will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton. The family will be receiving friends from 12:00 Noon until time of service. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 5, 2019
