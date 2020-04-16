|
MONTGOMERY, Clarence P. 84, of Springfield passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 in the Springfield Regional Medical Center with his family by his side. He was born December 30, 1935 in London, Ohio, the son of the late Oscar and Vernice (Reisinger) Montgomery. Clarence was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served our country proudly. Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Carol S. (McClintock) Montgomery; three sons, Scott, Jeff and Doug Montgomery all of Springfield; two sisters, June Whaley and Linda (Stacy) Myers both of Springfield; two grandchildren, Chad and Zack Montgomery; two great - grandchildren, Cheyenne Montgomery and Vincent Montgomery. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Nellie and Mary; one brother, Robert, and special niece, Debbie McClintock. Private services will be held by the family, and Clarence will be laid to rest at South Solon Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com
