Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence MONTGOMERY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence MONTGOMERY


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence MONTGOMERY Obituary
MONTGOMERY, Clarence P. 84, of Springfield passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 in the Springfield Regional Medical Center with his family by his side. He was born December 30, 1935 in London, Ohio, the son of the late Oscar and Vernice (Reisinger) Montgomery. Clarence was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served our country proudly. Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Carol S. (McClintock) Montgomery; three sons, Scott, Jeff and Doug Montgomery all of Springfield; two sisters, June Whaley and Linda (Stacy) Myers both of Springfield; two grandchildren, Chad and Zack Montgomery; two great - grandchildren, Cheyenne Montgomery and Vincent Montgomery. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Nellie and Mary; one brother, Robert, and special niece, Debbie McClintock. Private services will be held by the family, and Clarence will be laid to rest at South Solon Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Download Now