SHAFOR, Clarence Eugene "Gene" Age 87 of Fairfield passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Berkeley Square Retirement Community. He was born Hamilton, Ohio on July 2, 1932, the son of Clarence and Catherine (Remle) Shafor and was a 1950 graduate of Hamilton Catholic High School. Mr. Shafor was a veteran of the United States Navy having served during the Korean War. On April 29, 1953, in St. Veronica Church, he married Rita M. Wilke. Gene was a member of Sacred Heart Church and the Civitan Club. He was the owner of the Pleasant Market in Lindenwald and co-owner, with his wife, of the Frame and Print Shop in Fairfield. Survivors include his wife, Rita; five children, Monica(Don)Streit, Meritta(Karl) Eby, Lisa Shafor-Frolicher, Mark(Jodi) Shafor, and Dina Hanks; eleven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Jacinta Shafor Cohen, and his brother James Shafor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church, 400 Nilles Rd, Fairfield, Ohio with Fr. Larry Tharp celebrant. Burial will be in St. Stephen Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Sacred Heart Tuition Aid Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on July 30, 2019