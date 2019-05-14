SHAWVER, Clarence Ezra "Butch" Age 79 of Miami Township, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Upper Valley Medical Center on his birthday. He was born May 11, 1940 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Richard and Grace (Routson) Shawver. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by loving wife, Burma; daughter, Sherry Robinson and his beloved pets, Maggie and Emmy. Clarence is survived by his loving daughters, Debbie (Lee) Beckman and Lori (Edward) Nace; son, George R. Shawver; grandchildren, Chris Beckman "Baby Huey", Jon Beckman, Michelle Weiford, Wyatt Axl-Edward Nace and Lucille Deville Nace; great-grandson, Jayce Beckman; along with numerous family and friends. He was one of the first recipients of an Eagle Scout Badge in 1956. Butch was a proud US Army veteran who served his country during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Moose Lodge #1645 and the American Legion Post #165 in Miamisburg. He was a Mason, a Shriner and volunteered at Southview Hospital. Butch was a devoted member of Memorial United Methodist Church. He retired from Delco in 1995 after 30 plus years of dedicated service. Family will receive friends, Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, where a funeral service will be held Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 1 p.m. Entombment with military honors will follow the service at Miami Valley Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Miami Valley, 46 N. Detroit St., Ste. B, Xenia, Ohio 45385. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary