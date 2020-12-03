WILKERSON, Clarence Thomas "Timmy"



Last Statement-Obituary on Wednesday November 25, 2020, Clarence Thomas (Timmy) Wilkerson made his journey to be with his Heavenly Father at the age of 77. Timmy was born August 23, 1943, in Springfield, Ohio, to Lawrence William and Martha Waugh Wilkerson. He was the 2nd of 13 siblings. He was a graduate of Springfield North High School. Timmy was a



Licensed General and Electrical Contractor and had his own business for many years. He retired from Navistar after over 30 years of service and was a member of Local UAW 402. Timmy was a member of the Mystery Lodge No. 45 of the Knights of Pythias, Springfield, Ohio. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Debra J. Wilkerson. He is also survived by Connie Mixon the mother of his children, daughter Cynthia A. Davis, of



Winston Salem, NC, son Jeffrey L. (Misty) Davis of Springfield, OH, daughter Lisa A. Speakes of Indianapolis, IN, and stepson Douglas E. (Kimberly) Smith, Jr., also of Springfield, OH, and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His memory will be cherished by his brother David (Sheryl) Wilkerson;



sisters, Cheryl Wilkerson, Rev. Darlene (Barton) Lewis, Marcia Wilkerson Robinson, Kathy Wilkerson, and Ellen (Bennie) Higginbottom; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends. Timmy was preceded in death by his parents; sister Geraldine Wilkerson; bothers Lawrence Jr. (Koochie), Marvin (Tokie), Donald, Franklin, Lloyd, and nephews Terence (Chip) and Donald Jr. Timmy will always be known as a family man and a friend, who showed his love in several unique ways. He will be missed, but never forgotten "Bishop" C.T. Wilkerson. Service for Clarence (Timmy) Wilkerson will be held on Friday December 4, 2020, at Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home, 823 South Yellow Springs St., Springfield, Ohio.



Visitation will be 10:00 am until time of service which will be private at 11:00 am with Reverend Darlene Lewis officiating. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be required. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery.



Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.



