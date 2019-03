Services Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home 1350 Millville Avenue Hamilton , OH 45013 (513) 895-5412 Resources More Obituaries for Clarence YAHN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Clarence YAHN Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers YAHN Jr., Clarence H. "Chuck" Chuck was born in Boscobel, WI on September 25, 1936 and passed away on February 24, 2019. His Mother was, Gertrude Regina Yahn, nee Meier and his father was Clarence H. Yahn Sr. Both parents taught him the importance of education, dedication, value of hard work, kindness and the love of Christ. He is survived by his wife Bennie, two children Melissa and Eric, step-daughter Jennifer, and sisters; Sandra and Sally. His wife Bennie anchored his life and gave him the freedom to live it. His sisters too always provided laughter and support. They were a pleasure to him. He too is survived by eleven Grandchildren who have all brought him joy plus Nieces, Nephews and Great Nieces. His Children made him immensely proud. Their dedication plus that of their spouses' to making the world a better place to live gave him hope for the future. All survivors deal with grief differently and they should manage it as they see fit, but as Chuck said, rejoice with him for a life well lived and the wonderful times they shared. He felt, per 2 Corinthians 5:8, that he would prefer to be away from the body and at home with the Lord. He shared the words of the evangelist, D.L. Moody, who said "some will read that I am dead, but do not believe itI will be alive more than ever before." His wife, Children, their Spouses, Step-Daughter and Grandchildren have much good works to do. As stated in Matthew 5:4 "they will be comforted" and their focus should be on getting busy doing it and not on grief. Chuck received his BS degree and advanced degree in International Business. His business life took him to multiple countries, residency in London, England, Puerto Rico and Mexico. He was President/CEO of several businesses and on the Boards of numerous companies, an International Trade Association as well as the Board of Directors of the top Graduate School for International Business. He always felt that through these exposures and experiences he was directed to "give back, in Christ's name to society". He was blessed to also participate in the founding of Valley Christian High School in Brownsville, TX and actively participate in the Christian entity known as the Seafarers Center at the Port of Brownsville. He also felt blessed with his teachers, business associates and Christian friends. He was fortunate in every way and enjoyed a wonderful relationship with his Lord, Jesus Christ. He knew that death is not a wall but a turnstile that marks a great beginning. He felt Calvin Miller put it beautifully: "I once scorned every fearful thought of death, when it was but the end of pulse and breath, but now my eyes have seen past the pain. There is a world waiting to be claimed. Earth maker, Holy, now let me depart. For living is such a temporary art but dying is getting dressed for God, our graves are merely doorways cut in sod." Memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home 1350 Millville Ave. Hamilton, OH 45013 at 11:00 AM. Memorial gathering will be held at the funeral home from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 16, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Valley Christian High School, Scholarship Fund, 1190, Mackintosh Dr. Brownsville, TX 78521, or the International Seafarers Center, P.O. Box 4033, Brownsville, TX 78523-0433 Attn: Chaplain, or the Chuck Yahn Memorial Scholarship Fund, Boscobel Area Public School District, 300 Brinley St., Boscobel, WI 53805 Attn: Guidance Counselor. www.browndawsonflick.com Published in Journal-News on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries