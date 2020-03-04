|
RUSSELL, Clarice Age 90, of Middletown, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 1st, 2020, her 90th birthday, at her home at Bickford Senior Living. She was born in Wolfe County, Ky., on March 1st, 1930, the daughter of Pearlie and William Taulbee. She lived in the Middletown area for 64 years. Mrs. Russell was a schoolteacher for 33 years including the last 30 years in the Middletown school district, before retiring in 1984. She was a larger than life person and a wonderful example to everyone in faith, strength, and humor. She has been blessed by so many wonderful family and friends her whole life and she blessed them as well. Clarice was best known for her amazing cooking ability, frequently inviting family and friends over for meals for the best food in town! She was a 62 year faithful member of the Towne Boulevard Church of God where she served as Sunday school superintendent and teacher. She frequently cooked and coordinated church dinners as well as hosted wedding receptions, parties, and picnics of all sizes. She was always in charge and ensured that everything was done "right". Clarice was favorably called general, mayor, boss, or queen. She was feisty and fun, full of joy and vigor for life, admired by many. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, John Russell, her son Ed Russell, sisters Laura James and Dorothy Hollon, and brothers Armel Taulbee and Rex Taulbee. Surviving is a daughter, Lisa Korson (Shannon) of West Chester, Ohio; five grandchildren, Nathaniel, Joseph and Matt Russell (Stephanie) and Allison and Evan Korson; four great grandchildren, Elizabeth Russell, Preston Bober, Matthew and Alayna Russell; sisters Rosalie Combs of Carlisle, Ohio and Lillie Crutcher of Lexington, Kentucky; brothers Tyler Taulbee of Middletown, Ohio and Stanley "baby brother" Taulbee of Lexington, Kentucky, and many nieces, nephews and friends. A special thanks to Bickford Senior Living and Hospice of Middletown for the care she has been given for the last five years. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the Towne Boulevard Church of God, 3722 Towne Boulevard, Middletown, Ohio 45005, followed by funeral services at 12 noon at the church with the Revs. Mark Jackson and Frank Curtis officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the church or Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St. Suite B, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 4, 2020