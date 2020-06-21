BECK, Sr., Clark Eugene Dr. Clark Eugene Beck, Sr., 91 of Dayton, Ohio, passed on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Dr. Beck was born on April 6, 1929, in Marion, Indiana, to Frederick Douglas Beck and Mildred (Pettiford) Beck. He attended Marion HS, in Marion, Indiana. He continued his education at Virginia Union University and graduated with a BS in Mathematics, he went on to the University of Cincinnati where he graduated with a Mechanical Engineering degree. He had an illustrious 33 career as a civilian research engineer manager at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. He obtained his master's degree in Aerospace Engineering from University of Cincinnati, who also bestowed an honorary Doctor of Science degree on him in 2003. After his retirement from Wright Patterson Air Force base, he became an assistant dean of the College of Engineering and Computer Science at Wright State. He designed and implemented the Wright STEPP (Science and engineering precollege program). He served as the first African American President of the Engineers Club of Dayton. He also served as president for The Ohio Society of Professional Engineers, the Engineering and Science Foundation of Dayton, the City of Dayton Environmental Advisory Board, and the Engineer's Foundation of Ohio. He was a member of the Dayton chapter of the American Red Cross and the order of the engineer, and a member of the University of Cincinnati Foundation Board of Trustees. He was a proud member of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity Inc. Clark was a faithful member of the Stillwater SDA church in Dayton, OH. He was also big into volunteering; he carried the Olympic torch in Dayton. He was on the board of County Commissioners to serve on Montgomery County Planning Commission, volunteered for Grandview Hospital and on the board of College for Seniors at Sinclair. He was awarded as an uncommon man in aerospace engineering. He was awarded the Presidential Award and was given a point of light from President Bush. President Bush also honored him regarding the Right Step Program; and he was the creator of Radiant Barrier. He was predeceased by his parents and his brothers, Theodore, Cleo, John and sisters, Dora Maria, and Opha (Delores). He is survived by his loving wife, Gwendolyn Macon Beck, son Clark Jr. (Ramona), daughter Angela (Eric), grandchildren, Emory, Taylor and Jessye and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, stepchildren, family, and friends. Clark received a kidney transplant in 1972 and he was always grateful for this amazing gift of life. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Life Center Organ Donor Network 615 Elsinore Place Suite 400, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202, or The National Kidney Foundation Arrangements by Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 21, 2020.