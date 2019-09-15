|
|
PEYATT III, Clark F. "Buddy" 58, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in Florida. He was born on November 18, 1961, in Springfield, the son of the late Clark F. Peyatt, Jr., and Ruth W. (Hall). Buddy was a generous soul, always willing to extend kindness to anyone. He had a playful heart and would spend time with the kids in the family enjoying their orneriness. He is survived by his daughter, Tina Abushaala, two sisters: Ruth Ann Peyatt, and Teresa Coppock; one brother, Kenneth Peyatt, his best friends Nathan Orrill and Cary Oberly. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, September 18th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A graveside service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in the Rose Hill Burial Park.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 15, 2019