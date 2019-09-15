Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Resources
More Obituaries for Clark PEYATT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clark PEYATT III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clark PEYATT III Obituary
PEYATT III, Clark F. "Buddy" 58, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in Florida. He was born on November 18, 1961, in Springfield, the son of the late Clark F. Peyatt, Jr., and Ruth W. (Hall). Buddy was a generous soul, always willing to extend kindness to anyone. He had a playful heart and would spend time with the kids in the family enjoying their orneriness. He is survived by his daughter, Tina Abushaala, two sisters: Ruth Ann Peyatt, and Teresa Coppock; one brother, Kenneth Peyatt, his best friends Nathan Orrill and Cary Oberly. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, September 18th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A graveside service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in the Rose Hill Burial Park.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Download Now