BOONE, Claude Daniel 86, of New Lebanon, Ohio, passed away at 6:20 A.M. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at his residence. Claude was born on September 4, 1933, in Rocky Mount, Virginia, to the late John Dempsey and Alice Moetta (King) Boone. Claude was one of thirteen siblings. Claude is survived by his wife Carol (Bowser) Boone, whom he married on December 24, 1955; children; Steve and Neva Boone, Janelle Bowman, and Rosemary and David Cover; thirteen grandchildren; and twenty-five great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Claude is also preceded in death by a son-in-law Jerry Bowman and a great granddaughter Cambria Cover. Claude was a member of the Old German Baptist Church New Conference Stillwater congregation. Claude was a poultry and crop farmer and an electrician before he retired. Claude faithfully finished his time on this earth, looking forward to an eternity with Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior. Due to the present Covid-19 pandemic, the family will have a private graveside service. Burial will follow at the Stillwater Church cemetery. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 17, 2020