CASTLEBERRY Sr., Deacon Claude Norman 89, of Springfield, Ohio was taken to his heavenly home on Monday, 18 November 2019. He was born 25 July 1930 in Sparta, Georgia, the son of Wade and Essie Mae (Tyus) Castleberry Sr. Claude was the owner of Southside Construction Company and retired after 50 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, served in the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged. He was a member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church where he served on many boards and sang in several choirs. He also was a member of Local 22. He loved to lay blocks, bricks and stones, spend special tines with his family and friends, loved his church with his whole heart and working in his garden. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Carleen (Benton) Castleberry, 4 children, Deacon Claude (Ledia) Castleberry Jr., Carla (Donald) Taylor, Carvey Castleberry, and Cencis (Douglas) Castleberry-Perry, adopted as a son, Deacon Kevin L. Morris; 8 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson; brother, Wade (Sandra) Castleberry Jr.; sister, Pauline (Roosevelt) Stembridge and sister-in-law, Bernice Benton, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Wauline (Grady) Smith and foster sister Margaret Stembridge. Visitation is Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the celebration of his life at 11 a.m. in St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 34 W. Pleasant St., Mulberry St. entrance. Burial will be Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Dayton National Cemetery. Family will receive friends at 212 W. Perrin Ave. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 21, 2019