Age 70, passed away Tues, May 7 at home. Claude graduated from Stebbins High School in 1967, he served in the United States Army in 1968-1970 in Vietnam and Claude retired from Truck & Bus in 1997 after 30 years of service. He leaves to cherish his life, a loving and devoted wife of 39 years, Roxanna (Andrews) Childers; a son, Geoffrey L. (Tina) Andrews I; a daughter, Wendi Childers; two goddaughters, Donica "Nikki" (Carl) Lynch and Genae Yeldell; four grandsons, Jaron Andrews, Geoffrey (Donissa) Andrews II, Jordan Andrews, and Lavontay Andrews, granddaughter Brandi (Donald) Hancock; four great-granddaughters, Jayla Andrews, Sky, Katelyn and Adalyn Hancock; great-grandson, Taj; three sisters, Lorena Lockard, Ginny Childers, Faye (Dave) Claxton; two brothers, Rosson (Jeannie) Childers and Tommy Childers; two sisters-in-laws, Mary Moore and Emma Fort; four brothers-in-law, Kenneth Andrews, Walter Andrews, Michael (Monica) Andrews and Gregory (Sharon) Andrews; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and special buddy and devoted friend, Jim Lee. Service 12 P.M., Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Englewood Church of Christ, 1130 Union Blvd. Visitation 10 AM- 12 PM. Family will receive friends 11 AM. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. No flowers, please. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News from May 12 to May 13, 2019
