JOHNSON Sr., Claude E. June 30, 1935 ~ Sept. 8, 2019 Formerly of Springfield, died on Grandparent's Day, 9/8/2019 of Alzheimer's at the age of 84. He was born 6/30/1935 in Beaver County, PA, son of the late Claude Johnson and Margaret Cox Mahon. He was a veteran of the US Navy during the Korean war. He worked as a pipefitter at Bomag for a number of years and retired as a steamfitter at Wright Patterson AFB. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary on 10/27/2016 and his daughter, Cindy, on 11/2/2015. He is survived by 2 sons, Claude Jr and Tim, 1 daughter, Coreena, 2 half-sisters, Sherri and Linda, 10 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson. He was buried beside his wife Mary in Little Beaver Cemetery, Enon Valley, PA.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 22, 2019