Claude SEBASTIAN
SEBASTIAN, Claude Ellis

Age 90, of Chapin, SC, and formerly of Germantown, OH, passed away, Friday, November 6, 2020. He was born in

Canoe, Kentucky, on February 24, 1930, to the late Sarah (Cornett) and Ed Sebastian. After serving in the Navy, he moved to Ohio where he began 30+ years of work with Dayton Progress eventually retiring as a Vice-President. He was an avid golfer and loved sharing his passion of being on the water with family and friends whether it was boating, water skiing, or fishing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Rosalene (Rosie) Fox

Sebastian; 3 sisters, Alma Turner, Alda Spicer, and Mary Lou Sebastian; and his brother James D. Sebastian. Claude is survived by his daughter, Tanya Adin; his granddaughter, Dawn (John Buchner) Adin; his 2 great-grandchildren, Lilliana &

August; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends. Masks will be required as the family receives friends 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm, Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown. The Funeral Service will be Private for the family. Burial will be at Germantown Union Cemetery. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
Funeral services provided by
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
937-855-6969
Memories & Condolences
November 9, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Know that while I am not present I am with you in spirit. Lifting all of the family up in prayer.
Sue Farmer
Friend
November 9, 2020
