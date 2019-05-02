LANDIS, Claudette Age 79 of Englewood, passed away on April 30, 2019. Claudette loved God and spending all her time with her family. She was also a long time member of The Covenant at Sugar Grove. She is survived by her husband of 60 years: Paul Landis, children: Debbie (Bill) Boegel, Dean (Micky) Landis, and Lisa (James) Sirks, grandchildren: Kaitlin, Cassie, Ryan, Faith, Jessica, Sarah, James, Nicholas, great-granddaughter: Adeline, siblings: Don (Vicki) Nunnelley, Joyce Cunningham, and Ed (Maureen) Nunnelley, also many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Edward and Dixie Nunnelley and grandson: Chad Paul Landis. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019 at The Covenant at Sugar Grove Church (7875 Kessler-Frederick Rd, Tipp City) with Pastor Jody McGuire as officiant. Interment will follow the services at Bethel Cemetery in Englewood. The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 5, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Memorial contributions may be made to the Covenant at Sugar Grove Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kindredfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary