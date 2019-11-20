|
|
JOHNSON, Claudia Age 89, of Germantown, OH, passed away, Monday, November 18, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Newport, Kentucky on March 27, 1930, to the late Elizabeth and Beech Turner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Astor Johnson (1983); her daughter-in-law, Wanda Johnson; and 2 brothers, Granis Turner and John Owen Turner. Claudia is survived by her 3 sons, Vernon (Emily Gilvin) Johnson, Glenn (Candy) Johnson and Donald (Sandy Fox) Johnson; 6 grandchildren, Melinda, Bradley and Christopher Johnson, Kelli (B.J.) Shumaker, Jessica Wilson, and Nikki (Carl) Moore ~ a special thank you to Nikki for the compassionate care she provided to her grandma; 8 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters, Audrey Cockerham, Betty (Tony) Asher and Joyce (Frank) Dickerson; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m., with Pastor Silas Hoskins officiating. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 20, 2019