Claudine TWEED
1930 - 2020
TWEED, Claudine Age 89, of Brookville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton, after an accident at her home. She was born on October 28, 1930, in Kettle Island, Kentucky. Claudine was retired from PNC Bank in 1990, and importantly was a firm, faithful follower of our Lord Jesus Christ. Claudine is preceded in death by her parents, W. Steeley & Dorothy Barton; first husband, Norman Miller; and sister, BudaLee Davis. She is survived by her husband, George O. Tweed; daughter, Donna (Bill) Crawford; son, Kenny (Tracey) Miller; step-daughters, Charlotte Tweed, Karen (Pat) McKim; grandchildren, Cara (Eric) Gearhart, Erin Crawford, Bonnie Miller, Brandon Miller; 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Polly Hacker; and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020, 11:30am at Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home, 950 Albert Rd., Brookville. Interment to follow at Preble Memorial Gardens in West Alexandria. The family will receive guests from 10am-11:30am on Thursday leading into the funeral services. IMPORTANT: All guests attending services are required to wear face masks. Thank you for your understanding.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
JUL
16
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
(937) 833-2423
