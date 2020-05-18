|
WALKER Jr., Dr. Claudius R. Age 90, formerly of Dayton, passed away on Wednesday, May, 13, 2020. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a private funeral services held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, 12:30 PM at LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3924 West Third Street, Dayton OH 45417, Reverend Elmer S. Martin, M. Div., officiating. A walk-through viewing will begin at 11:30 am until time of service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery & Arboretum. The full obituary can be viewed at www.loritts-neilson.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News from May 18 to May 19, 2020