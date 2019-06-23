DAVIS, Clayton Age 67, of Trenton, Ohio, went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at his residence. He was born October 14, 1951 in Middletown and lived in this area all his life. He served in the Army National Guard. Clayton was employed as an electrician for AK Steel for 30 years retiring in 2006. During his working years he earned his Electrical Degree by attending four years of college. He was a member of the Monroe First Church of God and was currently serving as the leader of the G.E.M.S. group at the church. He was always a willing helper doing whatever needed to be done at the church. He was a devout follower of Jesus and loved His church. Clayton was an avid bowler, and enjoyed golfing, fishing, shooting and working in his yard. He was talented in music and writing poetry. He was known as mister handy man and would help anyone in need of help with whatever needed fixed. He loved life, his family and was a people person. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him and loved him. Preceding him in death were his parents, Virginia Ann (Newcomb) and Lilburn Clayton Davis, Sr.; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Arvle and Jacqueline Couch; and brother-in-law, Wilson Couch. He is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Brenda Couch Davis; his beloved son, Chris Davis of Nashville, Tennessee; his loving sister, Karen Cresong and best friend and brother-in-law, Todd Cresong; special sister-in-law, Glenna Gilman; brother-in-law, Bud Couch and wife Jodi; special nieces and nephews that he loved with all his heart, Arvle, David, Lisa, Amy and Michael; many great nieces and great nephews, and great-great nieces and great-great nephews; many loving cousins; other extended family and a host of friends. A gathering for family and friends will be on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. at the Monroe First Church of God, 100 East Ave., Monroe, Ohio 45050, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Terry Ball officiating. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com Published in Journal-News on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary