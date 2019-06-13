MCGEE, Clayton "Ted" Finished his journey on this earth June 11, 2019. Ted was born to Charles and Cletus (Kehoe) McGee on September 27, 1930 in Residence Park, Dayton, OH. Ted graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1948; he then served four years in the Air Force ~ 86th Fighter Interceptor Squadron and five years in the reserves. He retired from Ohio Bell ~ AT&T after 30 years of service. After retirement he worked as a private contractor at Miami Valley Hospital, U.D. and Mound Lab. Ted was a member of the Germantown First Church of God where he served on the Mission Team until his death. He was a member of the Germantown Rescue Squad and the Germantown Lions Club. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Mike (Linda) McGee; his sister Pat (Dick) Kuehn; his brother-in-law, Terry (Barb) Sebald; and his mother-in-law, Florence Sebald. Ted is survived by his wife Dixie (Sebald) McGee; two daughters Dione Moira McGee and Deidre (Erik) Owen; his grandchildren, Ryan, Josh, Morina and Oona; his step daughters, Kristen (Rick) Butler and Kim (Aaron) Samborn; his step-grandchildren, Alex, Kate and Haley. The family will receive friends 11 a.m. - 12 p.m., Monday June 17, 2019, at the Germantown First Church of God, 760 Farmersville Pike, Germantown, OH, where the Memorial Service will follow at 12 p.m., with Pastors Steve Carney & Brandon Holbrook officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mission Team, Germantown Lions Club or . Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown, serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net Published in Dayton Daily News on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary