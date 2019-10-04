|
|
CROMER, Cleda Jane May 02, 1930 - October 01, 2019 Cleda Jane Barnes Cromer, 89, of Richmond, Kentucky, formerly of Hamilton, Ohio, the widow of Eddie B. Cromer, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the Kenwood Health & Rehab Center-Richmond, Kentucky. Born on May 2, 1930 in Mt. Vernon, Kentucky to Harvey Barnes and Dolly Clontz Barnes Bullock, both of whom preceded her in death. Cleda was a homemaker and of the Baptist Faith, she enjoyed her work at the YMCA. Her church and her family were her whole life. Survivors include two daughters, Donna S. Singleton (Ron) of Indianapolis, IN and Brenda Thompson (Bobby) of Richmond, KY; grandchildren, Amy Schmitt (Brian), Kate Norris (Aaron) and Lauren Jenkins (Patrick); great grandchildren, Noah Fisher, Gracie, Lyla and Mia Schmitt; several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her siblings, Gilbert, Lena, Abner, Glenna, Wilburn "Skeets" and Wayne. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:30-2:00 p.m. Friday at Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home. In Lieu of flowers donations suggested to the at 6100 Dutchmans LN STE 401 Louisville, KY 40205-3284
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 4, 2019