CLARK Jr., Clell 88, of Springfield, Ohio passed away in his home on Friday, October 25, 2019 in the presence of his children. He was born in Springfield, Ohio on September 25, 1931 to Clell Clark, Sr. and Ruby Lee (Green) Clark. He belonged to St. Mary's Parish as a child and later joined the parish of St. Joseph St. Rakphael with his daughter. He was proud 1949 graduate of Catholic Central and served his nation admirably in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Having been honorably discharged on October 30,1953, he met and later married the love of his life, Mildred (Walton). They shared 44 beautiful years together until her death in 2006. He retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base after more than 35 years of service. In the years after his wife's passing, his devoted son, David, became his care giver, and was by his side taking care of his every need. He was preceded in death by his wife and parents as well as his siblings. Betty Grigsby, Rose Hardin, and Richard Clark. He is survived by his children, David and Lori; his brother Ronald; sister-in- law: Helen McClain, Betty Holly, Deanna Walton, and Barbara Bayliss; aunt, Laura Sims, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews who called him "Juma", "June", "Uncle June" or "Uncle Clark. Clell was a man of few words but his actions spoke volumes about his devotions to his family and his deep, abiding faith. Service will be held on Wednesday October 30, 2019 Visitation will be 1p.m. until time of service which will be at 2pm St. Raphael Catholic Church 225 East High St. Springfield, Ohio. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 29, 2019