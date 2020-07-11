1/1
Clennon GHOSTON
GHOSTON, Clennon R. Clennon R. Ghoston, 79, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday afternoon, July 8, 2020, at Grandview Hospital in Dayton, followed by an extended illness. He was born April 16, 1941, in Chicago, Illinois, son of the late Earl and Margaret (Tucker) Ghoston. On September 13, 1980, he married Rosemary (Medley) Ghoston who survives. Also surviving are his children, Kenneth Ghoston, Grace (Terry) Mason, Vincent Benton, Sherri (LaMar) Williams, and Monica Steed; his grandchildren, Brandi Boyd, Brittani (Kenneth) Culp, Steven (Carmen) Mason, Kyle Ghoston, Kashay Ghoston, Amber (Derek) Roane, Erin Williams, Mason Williams, Sierra Norvell, Tiana Norvell, Aiden Norvell, and J-uan Pierce Norvell; great-grandchildren, Kenneth Culp III, Kace Culp, Zayden, Zayne, and Zaylen Mason, Jayceon Ghoston, Avalon Roane, and one on the way; and a sister, Karen Ghoston. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a baby grandson, and 8 brothers and sisters. Clennon was an honorably discharged veteran of the United States Marines and served during the Vietnam War. He went on to work security at Delphi where he later retired. Although he enjoyed many activities and hobbies, his favorite thing in the world was spending time with his family. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the Haller Funeral Home and Crematory from 4:00pm-7:00pm. A military graveside service at Grandview Cemetery will be announced at a future date. His online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
