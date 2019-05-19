BENNETT (Weidle), Cleo Age 96, born July 29, 1922, went to be with God, her husband, Alvin Bennett and her son, Larry Bennett on May 16, 2019. She lived in Trenton, OH. Cleo was a devoted wife and mother. She worked at a flower shop and later at Texas Eastern. Over 75 years she was a devout member of Zion Lutheran Church. She is survived by her two daughters, Joan Bryant and Lois Cassidy, as well as her daughter-in-law, Kathleen Bennett; her grandchildren, Maria Lewis, Douglas (Crystal) Bryant, Robert (Lucinda) Bryant, Ronald Cassidy and Kelly White; 12 great grandchildren and 15 great great grandchildren; and a faithful pawed companions, Candy, and Mahala. Funeral Services will be 12 pm, Noon Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 10 N. Breiel Blvd, Middletown, OH. Burial at Woodside Cemetery with Pastor Joan Armstrong officiating. Visitation will be from 11am-12pm at the church prior to the service. Please visit www.brietenbach-anderson.com to leave condolences for the family. Published in Journal-News on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary