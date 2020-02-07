|
|
IMHOFF, Cleo Age 86, Hamilton, died Thursday, February 6, 2020 at her residence. She was born June 30, 1933 in Hamilton, the daughter of Claude and Lucille Halcomb. She married Robert Imhoff on July 14, 1954 in Hamilton. She had been employed as office manager for Dr. Miller, Optometrist. Cleo was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church and a volunteer for the Butler County Democratic Party. She is survived by her husband, Robert; her children, Michael Imhoff, Hamilton, Bryan (Kathryne) Imhoff, West Point, TN and Cyndi Imhoff (Lee Newton), Collinsville; grandchildren, Jordan (Lauren) Imhoff, Haley Imhoff, Sara Imhoff (John Bailey), Amanda Imhoff, Eric (Michelle) Bryan and Rodney (Jamie) Bryan and great grandchildren, Mason Imhoff, Claire, Cooper, Olivia, Waylan, and Dolly Bryan. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 2550 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, 45013 with Father James Wedig officiating. Following the mass cremation will take place and interment will be held at a later date in Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, February 9 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton. The family wishes to thank neighbors, Jane Schriever, Doug and Kathy Edwards and aides, Tawni Lawless and Kim Weber for their loving care. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 7, 2020