MULLINS, Cleo 70, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020. Cleo was born January 21, 1950, to James and Virginia (Morris) Johnson, who preceded her in death. Also preceding her are her beloved husband of 51 years, William "Bussie" Mullins, in 2010, and brothers, Elwood "Woody", L.J., and Wayne Johnson. Cleo leaves to cherish her memory, her son, William B. (fiance Carla Traub) Mullins; daughter, Linda D. (Lance McCoy) Mullins; granddaughters, Alexis N. Mullins-Purvis, Adelyn M. Mullins, and Abby M. Whisman; grandson, Maxton Boyd Mullins. Also surviving is her brother, Emory (Carolyn) Johnson; sister-in-law, Sue (Jim) Crago; numerous nieces, nephews, friends. There will be a Gathering of Family and Friends, Thursday, June 18, 2020, at NEWCOMER CREMATIONS, FUNERALS & RECEPTIONS, Dayton North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm. A second visitation will take place Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Lakes Funeral Home, 1181 Main St, McKee, Kentucky from 10:00 am - 11:00 am. She will be laid to rest next to William in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Three Links, Kentucky, Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 12:00 pm. Contributions in memory of Cleo may be made to: Hospice of Dayton. Messages of sympathy, support or to share a memory with her family may be made at: www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 16, 2020.