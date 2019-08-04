Home

WRIGHT, Cleon M. Age 85, of Dayton, passed away July 31, 2019. She was born in Williamson, West Virginia. Funeral service will be held 11 am Monday, August 5, 2019 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3211 Lakeview Ave, Dayton, OH. Visitation one hour prior to service at which time family will receive friends. Interment West Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to , 324 Wilmington Ave. 45420. Arrangements entrusted to the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 4, 2019
