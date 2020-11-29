HILL, Cleora Viola Simon
Our mother, Cleo, passed from this Earth on November 21, 2020, at age 95. Born on April 13, 1925, in Houston, Ohio, Cleo graduated from Tippecanoe High School in Tipp City, Ohio, Class of 1945. She was a long time employee with Gold Circle and Elder-Beerman department stores. Mother is survived by her son, Robert E. Dils (Linda); her daughters, Linda J. Rosell (Robert) and Jennifer L. Hill; her grandchildren, James (Meg), Elizabeth, Lindsay, Margaret, Jessica and Joshua; and great-grandchildren, Oliver, Felix, Garrett, Memphis, Elijah, Tessa, Miranda, Zakiya, Landen, and Richard; her loving nieces, Cindy Cain (Charles) and Cheryl Pruden (Louis); and by William W. Hill. She was preceded in death by her son, Kevin Alan; sisters, Martha Losh (William) and Lillian Pruden (John); brother, Thomas Simon (Miriam); her grandson, Nicholas; and nephew, Chris Pruden. Visitation will be at Tobias Funeral Home-Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Avenue, Dayton, on Tuesday, December 1, from 6:30-7:30 PM. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, December 2 at 11 AM at Our Lady of Immaculate Conception Church at 2300 South Smithville Road in Dayton. Internment following at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio. Donations may be made to Ohio Hospice of Dayton
and the Alzheimer's Association
.