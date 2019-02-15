Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
Cleta Carr Obituary
CARR, Cleta Mae In loving memory of Cleta Mae Carr, age 96, of Dayton, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on February 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Darrell Wooten, grandson, Chester "Bubby" Allen, granddaughter, Danielle Wooten, mother, Nancy Miller, and son, Elmer Carr. Cleta leaves behind her loving husband of 52 years, Mayford Carr; her children, Deola Allen, Brenda (Carl) Phibbs, Alfreda (Tom) Parker, Margaret Wooten, Greg Wooten, Otis Carr, Eddie Carr, and Faye Carr. Cleta had 13 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great grandchildren who will miss her dearly, and a host of other family and friends. Cleta was an active member of Grace Baptist Church in Trotwood, Ohio. Special thanks to Hospice of Dayton for their care and service. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Newcomer South Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, where funeral service will be held on Monday, 10:30 am, Pastor Doug Criswell officiating. Cleta will be laid to rest at Valley View Memorial Gardens. A special message may be left for her family at www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 15, 2019
