|
|
SUTHER , Cletus Wilfred 87, of New Carlisle, OH, died on October 4, 2019. Cletus was born on July 13, 1932, near Baileyville, KS, the son of Herman and Alvina (Lierz) Suther. He graduated from Wetmore High School, where he had met and married his wife, of 66 years, Elaine (Scott) Suther, on May 9, 1953. Cletus retired as a Civil Service Employee, at Wright Patterson AFB, and from Computer Sciences Corporation. He was a former Baseball Coach at Medlake, a Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 222, in Park Layne, and an active member at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in New Carlisle. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Melvin and Elmer Suther; son Mark in 2019; and daughter Kathy in 2007. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth "Elaine"; his children: Dave Suther, Ken Suther, Deb (Sam) Horner, Scott Suther, Marcia (Don) Deel, Mary (Kevin) Barnes, and Kevin Suther; daughter-in-law Nancy Suther; 28 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren; sisters Rosie Honeyman, Pat (Don) Hasenkamp, Anna Mae (Larry) Stotler; sisters-in-law Peg Suther, Sonia Suther, Hap Scott, Ruth Glenn; brothers-in-law Bob (Phyllis) Scott, Mac (Bev) Scott. Visitation will be Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 5-7:30 PM in Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, with the Rosary Service beginning at 7:30 PM in the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM in Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will be in Medway Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to your choice charity or the Tecumseh Education Foundation, P.O. Box 305, New Carlisle, OH, 45344. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 8, 2019