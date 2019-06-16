Home

Cliffie Swartz

Cliffie Swartz Obituary
SWARTZ, Cliffie Mae Age 78 of Hamilton, passed away June 10, 2019 at Bethesda North Hospital. She was born September 8, 1940 in Wolfe County, Kentucky the daughter of Floyd and Barbara (King) Sparks. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Gary R. Swartz; daughter, Joni Swartz; four sons, Jeff, Anthony, Greg and Bradley Swartz; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren; two sisters, Pamela and Irene; a brother, Jerry Sparks; and numerous nieces and nephews. Services were held Friday with burial at Butler County Memorial Park. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to share a memory or condolence.
Published in Journal-News on June 16, 2019
