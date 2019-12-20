|
BOWLES, Clifford Age 86 of Dayton, Ohio went to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, December 17, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He is preceded in death by his wife Masako and son Richard, and daughter-in-law Suzan Bowles. Clifford was a United States Army veteran who retired from General Motors after 27 years of service. He was a faithful member of the Spaulding Road Church of God with his dear friend and brother in Christ Pastor Larry Thomas. Clifford was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed gardening, hunting, and cooking. He's survived by his sons Tommy(Marianne), Jerry(Ann), Ricky, and James(Julie) Bowles, and daughter Diana(Greg)Roth, grandchildren Justin, Tyson, Matthew, Michael, Eric, Devin, Emma, Nathan, Anne, Theresa, Abigail, Isaac, Taylor, and Elijah, and ten great-grandchildren. Clifford had many family and friends that will miss him greatly. Family will receive friends from 11:00AM until time of service at 12:30PM at the Spaulding Road Church of God with Pastor Larry Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at the Mount Zion Park Cemetery. Arrangements were completed by the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 20, 2019