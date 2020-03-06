|
CASTIAUX, Clifford C. 78, of Springfield, went to be with his Lord March 4, 2020 in Villa Springfield. He was born January 9, 1942 in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of John E. and Edna J. (Clouse) Castiaux Sr. Mr. Castiaux was a member of the Journey of Faith Fellowship. His life was devoted to his loving family. He was retired from Navistar in 2001 and was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. Survivors include his beloved wife; Judi A. (Barton) Castiaux, five children; Holly (Philip) DeLauder, James (Britt) Castiaux, Joseph (Barb) Castiaux, Faith Castiaux and Todd (Julie) Castiaux, twelve grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, siblings; John E. (Shirley) Castiaux Jr., David (Cheryl Cooper) Castiaux and Russell Depril and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother; Norman Depril and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM Sunday in the Journey of Faith Fellowship, 163 N. Chillicothe St. South Charleston, OH with Pastor Charles Wertz officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Mr. Castiaux's family would like to thank the staff at Villa Springfield for all of their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Journey of Faith Fellowship in Clifford's memory. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 6, 2020