DEERING, Clifford Othel Born August 21, 1936 in Cleaton, KY, departed this life Tuesday, April 30, 2019. He retired from GM/Inland Division and was also a brick mason. Preceded in death by parents, Raymond and Ora K. Deering; son, Ronnie Releford; daughter, Vicki Releford; first wife, Margaret Deering; 16 siblings. He leaves to cherish his memory, daughter, Kimberly Crook; son, Christopher (Sheena) Deering; grandsons, Noah Lozano, Zamar, Khalil and Omar Deering, Deondray and Casey Releford, Ralph Mason; granddaughters, Yadah Deering, Africa Releford; ex-wife, Pamela Deering; a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11 am Friday, May 10, 2019 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment Greencastle Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 9, 2019