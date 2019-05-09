Home

POWERED BY

Services
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford DEERING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford DEERING

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clifford DEERING Obituary
DEERING, Clifford Othel Born August 21, 1936 in Cleaton, KY, departed this life Tuesday, April 30, 2019. He retired from GM/Inland Division and was also a brick mason. Preceded in death by parents, Raymond and Ora K. Deering; son, Ronnie Releford; daughter, Vicki Releford; first wife, Margaret Deering; 16 siblings. He leaves to cherish his memory, daughter, Kimberly Crook; son, Christopher (Sheena) Deering; grandsons, Noah Lozano, Zamar, Khalil and Omar Deering, Deondray and Casey Releford, Ralph Mason; granddaughters, Yadah Deering, Africa Releford; ex-wife, Pamela Deering; a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11 am Friday, May 10, 2019 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment Greencastle Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now