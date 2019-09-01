|
HARMON, Clifford Earl "Cliff" 89, of Miamisburg, went home to be with His Lord on August 29, 2019. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 11 am to 12 pm noon at Miamisburg Assembly of God. A closed casket Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 12:30 pm at the Miamisburg Assembly of God (501 N 9th St. Miamisburg, Ohio 45342). Arrangements in the care of Newcomer Kettering Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Miamisburg Assembly of God designated for Men's Missionary Work. To see full obituary online, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 1, 2019