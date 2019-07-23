Home

Westbrock Funeral Home
5980 Bigger Road
Kettering, OH 45440
(937) 253-6161
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Westbrock Funeral Home
5980 Bigger Road
Kettering, OH 45440
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Westbrock Funeral Home
5980 Bigger Road
Kettering, OH 45440
Clifford HOWARD Obituary
HOWARD, Clifford Thomas " Tom" Age 89, peacefully passed away on Sunday July 21st,2019 in the Hospice caring center of Dayton, Ohio. From his birthplace in Dayton, Ohio on October 20th, 1929 to his recent death Tom was one great man. He was loyal to his family and work, having only one job of over 30 years at General Motors and married one time to Catherine who passed away in 2002. He is an Army Veteran from the Korean War and served active duty for over two years. Tom was a multi time published poet and an avid car fan having built a car from the ground up to racing them on the weekends around the Ohio ovals in the 70's. He is survived by his daughters Ann (Grant Goodwin), Elaine (Jack Semelsberger), and son Carl (Rocchina Salvi-Howard). Tom had 4 grandsons Ashley, Levi, Sidney and Aaron and one great grandson Oakley. Funeral services will be held at The Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road, at 1:00pm on Friday July 26th, 2019. Father Brian Phelps will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Calvary Cemetery. The family will greet friends at the funeral home Friday from 12pm to the time of the service.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 23, 2019
