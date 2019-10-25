|
|
JUSTICE, Clifford Eugene 73, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family Wednesday, October 23, 2019. He was born August 17, 1946 in Delbarton, West Virginia, the son of Oliver and Violet (Stanley) Justice. Mr. Justice was a member of the Ohio Coin Club and was retired from Dayton Machine Tool Company. Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years; Patricia (McDonald) Justice, two children; Mel Justice and Teresa (Robert) Schielke all of Springfield, five grandchildren; Brandon (Katie) Justice, Jamey Schielke, Robert Schielke, Cole Justice and Jeremy Schielke, five great grandchildren; Winter Justice, Elizabeth, Michael, Robert and Arianna Schielke, one sister; June (Edward) Re, Fairborn and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be held from 3:00PM until 6:00PM Sunday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Monday in the funeral home with Pastor Joseph Shannon officiating. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Mr. Justice's family would like to give special thanks to the Hospice nurse Crystal Penwell for all of her kindness and care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions mat be made to . Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 25, 2019