LORENZO, Clifford Michael Stokes Of Trotwood, OH, born June 21, 1957 in the District of Columbia, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019. He retired from the Federal government, as a contractor for the Defense Supply Center, Columbus, and from Greater Dayton RTA as a bus driver. He was a proud member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Delta Alpha Chapter. He leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Tracy Lorenzo; children, Kylon (Christian), Theron, Renon and Amara Lorenzo; parents, Luis and Iris (Stokes) Lorenzo; sister, Lisa Lorenzo; grandchildren, Aaralynn, Layla, Aliyah and Kylon Jr. Lorenzo; a host of relatives and friends. Omega Psi Phi Fraternity memorial service 10:30 am Friday, November 1, 2019 at Omega Baptist Chapel (Omega CDC), 1800 Harvard Blvd. Funeral service to follow at 11 am. Visitation 9-10:30 am. Family will receive friends 9:30-10:30 am. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 31, 2019