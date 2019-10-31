Home

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Omega Baptist Chapel (Omega CDC)
1800 Harvard Blvd.
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Omega Baptist Chapel (Omega CDC)
1800 Harvard Blvd.
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Omega Baptist Chapel (Omega CDC)
1800 Harvard Blvd.
View Map
1957 - 2019
LORENZO, Clifford Michael Stokes Of Trotwood, OH, born June 21, 1957 in the District of Columbia, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019. He retired from the Federal government, as a contractor for the Defense Supply Center, Columbus, and from Greater Dayton RTA as a bus driver. He was a proud member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Delta Alpha Chapter. He leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Tracy Lorenzo; children, Kylon (Christian), Theron, Renon and Amara Lorenzo; parents, Luis and Iris (Stokes) Lorenzo; sister, Lisa Lorenzo; grandchildren, Aaralynn, Layla, Aliyah and Kylon Jr. Lorenzo; a host of relatives and friends. Omega Psi Phi Fraternity memorial service 10:30 am Friday, November 1, 2019 at Omega Baptist Chapel (Omega CDC), 1800 Harvard Blvd. Funeral service to follow at 11 am. Visitation 9-10:30 am. Family will receive friends 9:30-10:30 am. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 31, 2019
