PHILLIPS, Clifford "Wincel" Age 91, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019. He was born on January 18, 1928 in Middlesboro, KY. Wincel was a loving dad and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet. Wincel is survived by children, Sandy (Doug) Cartwright and Paula (Darren) Powlette; grandchildren, Lindsay Boggs, Sydney Hosford, and Aaron Hosford. Wincel was a veteran and proudly served in the Marines and Army during the Korean Conflict. He was retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Ohio. Visitation will be Friday from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Funeral services will follow immediately beginning at 1:00 pm. Burial with military honors will be in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Memorials may be directed to SICSA.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 27, 2019