Clifford REYNOLDS

REYNOLDS, Clifford Age 91, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away surrounded by family on Friday, July 3, 2020. He was born in Booneville, Kentucky, on December 30, 1928, to the late Floyd and Elizabeth Reynolds (nee Bowman). He was preceded in death by his son, David Cole Reynolds; brother, Layton Reynolds; and sister, Mary Patrick. Clifford is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Vivian Reynolds (nee Cole); son, Greg (Lisa) Reynolds; daughter, Jandra (Ryan) Walters; grandchildren, Jason (Nikki) Reynolds, Kaylee (Charles) Bowers, Ryan Thomas Walters, and Lauren Walters; great-granddaughter, Zoe Reynolds; and soon to be great-grandson, Charlie Bowers; and a host of other family members and great friends. In loving memory of Clifford, contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton
, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420. Graveside Service will be 12:00 pm, Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, 1639 E Lytle 5 Point Rd., Centerville, OH 45458. www.NewcomerDayton.com
.