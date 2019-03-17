Home

SANFORD, Clifford A native of Dayton, died March 9, 2019. He was a 1952 graduate of Dunbar High School. He is survived by spouse, Patricia Sanford; sons, Michael Sanford, Morris, Dewayne and James Smith; sister, Shirley Thomas, The Woodlands, TX; 14 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Service will be held 1 pm Monday, March 18, 2019 at Summit Christian Church, 4021 Denlinger Rd. Visitation 10 am Monday at the church until time of service. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
