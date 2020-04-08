|
SCHAUB Jr., Clifford L. Age 77 of Darrtown, passed away at Ft. Hamilton Hospital on Friday, April 3, 2020. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on January 29, 1943 the son of Clifford Sr. and Helen (Pieper) Schaub. Clifford was a 1961 graduate of Fairfield High School. He was employed at General Motors for thirty-one years, before his retirement. On February 14, 2016 in Darrtown he married Donna Reed. He is survived by wife, Donna Schaub; two children, Veronica "Roni" (John) Hary and Robin (Michael) Mitchell; four stepchildren, Theodore (Sandy) Flynn, Lana (John) Crabtree, Janet (Shaw) Gage, and Timothy (Tina) Flynn; four sisters, Shirley Cornelius, Kathy Cotton, Sandy Neal, and Linda Rouse; and three granddaughters, Ashley (Seth) Doughman, Mandy Hary, and Lindsey (Jason) Abston; and eight greatgrandchildren, Seth, Michael, Raelynn, Payton, Bentley, Addison, Aria, and Liliana. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first spouse, Connie (Boling) Schaub; and two sisters, Mildred States and Ruth Craft. Due to the current situation, services will be held at the convenience of the family."Once in a while in the middle of an ordinary life, love gives us a fairy tale." Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 8, 2020