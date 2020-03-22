|
SHUMAKER, Clifford J. Age 76 of Kettering passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital. Cliff was born on October 5, 1943 in Columbus son of Loren and Sylvia Shumaker who preceded him in death. He enjoyed coaching and playing soccer along with buying and selling vintage and antique items. Also, a long time water garden enthusiast who loved his koi and goldfish. He is survived by his wife Susan; Children, Kevin (Casey) Shumaker, Tobi (Wayne) Underwood, Peter (Sam) Shumaker, and Angela Shumaker; grandchildren, Shelby, Emma, and Everly Shumaker; and his sister, Linda (Dean) Humphrey. Cliff was a graduate of Belmont High School and retired after over 30 years with the Dayton Fire Department. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 22, 2020