SMITH, Clifford Earl Of Centerville, Ohio went to be with his Lord on Friday morning February 7th, 2020. His passing was peaceful and serene. Cliff leaves behind his wife Patricia (Leffew) Smith and son Craig (Dawn) Smith, daughter-in-law Christy and a sister, Janice Barletta of Clearfield PA, along with an extended and blended family of twelve grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by a brother, two sisters and a son, Jeffrey Alan Smith. He worked for NCR for over twenty years before going to Miami Township as the Road Superintendent from whence he retired. He completed his working career at Christ United Methodist Church serving God by keeping His house clean. He was a loving husband, a generous father, a gifted builder and a devoted teacher and he will be forever in our hearts and our minds. A memorial service will be conducted at Victory Christian Church, 2275 Patterson Blvd., Kettering, OH 45409. The service will begin at 11:00 a.m., and will be followed by an open house and luncheon from 11:30 until 2:00 p.m. Join us for fellowship and to remember and honor Cliff. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Miami Valley, 31 W. Whipp Road, Dayton, OH 45459 or at www.alz.org/dayton .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 12, 2020