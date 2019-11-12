Home

ULLERY, Clifford Herbert Age 92, of Brookville, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019. Clifford was preceded in death by his wife, Wilda Louise Ullery; parents, Herbert & Etta Ullery, and sister, Irene Leiter. He served in the U.S. Army from 1945-1947 and was a lifelong member of the . Survived by children; Craig (Vicki) Ullery, Ron (Lara) Ullery; grandchildren, Austin, Bethany, Brent, and Sean Ullery, Terry and Tommy Tamaska, Jay, Sam, Taylor, and Abby Mastin; siblings, Lois (George) Garman, and Charles (Brenda) Ullery. Funeral services, officiated by Wayne Penrod, will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, November 15 at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. Burial to follow in Arlington Cemetery, Brookville. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be sent to . E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 12, 2019
