Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Clifton Crockran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifton Crockran

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clifton Crockran Obituary
CROCKRAN, Sr., Clifton Of Springfield transitioned to be with the Lord at the age of 81, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 with family by his side. He was a loving husband of Martha, a father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 with visitation at 9:00 am followed by funeral service at 10:00 am in Highlight Baptist Church, 909 S. Western Ave, Springfield Ohio. Services entrusted to the care of KINLEY Funeral Home.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clifton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -