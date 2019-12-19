|
|
CROCKRAN, Sr., Clifton Of Springfield transitioned to be with the Lord at the age of 81, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 with family by his side. He was a loving husband of Martha, a father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 with visitation at 9:00 am followed by funeral service at 10:00 am in Highlight Baptist Church, 909 S. Western Ave, Springfield Ohio. Services entrusted to the care of KINLEY Funeral Home.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 19, 2019