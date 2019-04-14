ESTES, Jr., Clifton Buel Age 77 devoted family man of Huber Heights passed away March 18, 2019. Born in Kentucky to Clifton and Dorothy in 1942, he relocated to the Dayton area in the 50's. Clifton was a lifelong student and continued taking classes almost into retirement. His love of computers and helping others led him to an over 35 year career in the nuclear medicine department at Grandview and Southview Hospitals. The oldest of 5 children, he always put others first. When the family lost their car, Clifton shuttled each family member one by one on his motorcycle. After joining the military during the Vietnam war he would send money home to support his siblings. This selflessness continued throughout his life as a very proud and active father and grandfather. Clifton always made visits for births and birthdays even if across the country. He was always there to lend a hand. Clifton enjoyed daily workouts and quiet time reading books. He discovered martial arts overseas and developed a lifelong passion, receiving his black belt in Taekwondo and studying Judo, Tai Chi and Krav Maga. In retirement he looked forward to times at the shooting range to unwind. Clifton had an amazing spirt and a contagious laugh that will be forever missed. Truly the sweetest and kindest man, a gift to all that knew him. Clifton is survived by his siblings Beverly and Thomas, two children Andrew and Susan, 7 grandchildren Alex, Ashley, Jeremy, Davin, Kaitlyn, Benny and Charly, and 2 great grandchildren Kali and Jaxon. Clifton is preceded in death by his parents Dorothy, Clifton, step father Philip, Brother Steve and sister Joan. A public celebration of life for Clifton Buel Estes Jr. will held on Friday, April 19th from 12-2pm at the Dayton Art Institute. Burial and honors to follow at Dayton National Cemetery. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary