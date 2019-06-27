Home

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Restored Life Ministries
Springfield, OH
JACKSON, Jr., Clinton J. Age 49, born October 31, 1969 in Dayton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019. Preceded in death by his mother, Zelda Mae Elizabeth Jackson. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Charlene Jackson; father, Clinton Sr. (Linda) Jackson; stepson, Gejuan L. (Jazmine) Burgan; brothers, Richard D. Sr., Quincy and Dominic E. Jackson, and stepbrother, Larry (Charity) Barnes; sister, Linda E. McCarroll, and stepsister, Djwana Barnes; grandchildren, Amaya and MyKayla Burgan; a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation 4-7 pm Friday, June 28, 2019 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Family will receive friends 5-7 pm. Funeral service will be held 11 am Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Restored Life Ministries, 1117 Innisfallen Ave., Springfield, OH. Pastor Larry Coleman officiating. Interment 10 am Monday, July 1, 2019 at Woodland Cemetery, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 27, 2019
