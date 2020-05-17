|
McNEELY Jr., Clinton Daniel "Dan" Age 66 of Springboro, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Sycamore Hospital. He was born in Washington, D.C. and grew up in Fairborn, OH. He retired from Duke Energy after working there for 25 years. Dan is survived by his wife, Betty McNeely; son, Ryan (Sara) McNeely; grandson, Carter McNeely; sister, Diane McNeely Gould; and 2 nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Katherine and Clinton Daniel McNeely Sr. Dan was such a good, kind, wonderful person and husband. He had a big heart, loved to joke and laugh. Condolences may be shared at www.anderson-fh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 17, 2020